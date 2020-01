Saudi Arabia arrested a man in Qatif, eastern Saudi Arabia, after he opened fire on a security patrol, state-run Al Ekhbariya TV said on Tuesday, adding that he was wanted for robberies on vehicles transporting cash.The Ekhbariya report described the man as the "most dangerous wanted terrorist," without providing more details.

