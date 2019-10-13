Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Second exit poll gives Kais Saied landslide win in Tunisian election

By REUTERS
October 13, 2019 23:14
TUNIS - A Tunisian presidential election exit poll conducted by Sigma Consulting projected a landslide win for independent candidate Kais Saied on Sunday, saying he had taken 76.9% of the votes.


An earlier poll published by another polling company projected Saied to have taken 72.53% of the votes in the runoff election against media mogul Nabil Karoui.

No official results have yet been published.


