Second exit poll gives Kais Saied landslide win in Tunisian election

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
TUNIS - A Tunisian presidential election exit poll conducted by Sigma Consulting projected a landslide win for independent candidate Kais Saied on Sunday, saying he had taken 76.9% of the votes.
An earlier poll published by another polling company projected Saied to have taken 72.53% of the votes in the runoff election against media mogul Nabil Karoui.
No official results have yet been published.
