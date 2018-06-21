Security forces demolish Palestinian terrorist's home

IDF soldiers, in coordination with the Border Police and Civil Administration, demolished Wednesday night an apartment in the village of Barta’a, near Jenin in the West Bank, where Alaa Kabha, 26, had resided, the IDF Spokesperson's Office said in a statement.



Kabha was responsible for a deadly ramming attack outside the nearby the Mevo Dotan settlement on March 16. The attack killed Capt. Ziv Daus, 21, from Azor, near Jaffa, and Sgt. Netanel Kahalani, 20, from Moshav Elyakim, near Megiddo, and wounded two others.



Security forces also arrested 17 terror suspects in night time raids in the West Bank.















