Sen. Amy Klobuchar: Israel a 'beacon of democracy'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 16, 2019 04:31
During Tuesday night’s Democratic debate in Westerville, Ohio, presidential candidate Senator Amy Klobuchar described Israel as 'beacon of democracy.'

It was the first time the US's long-time ally Israel was mentioned during the debate.The conversation was centred around US President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw American troops from the Turkish-Syrian border.


