Sen. Amy Klobuchar: Israel a 'beacon of democracy'

During Tuesday night’s Democratic debate in Westerville, Ohio, presidential candidate Senator Amy Klobuchar described Israel as 'beacon of democracy.'



It was the first time the US's long-time ally Israel was mentioned during the debate.The conversation was centred around US President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw American troops from the Turkish-Syrian border.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });