Shaked denies saying unity government without Likud is an option

Leader of Yamina Ayelet Shaked denied saying on Thursday that she thinks a unity government can be formed without Likud. The news-site that originally reported the story, Kipa, took the article off the site.



The now refuted story claimed Shaked said that “there is an option of forming a unity government with Blue and White, [head of Yisrael Beiteinu Avigdor] Liberman the Haredi parties and ourselves” and that "a unity government does not have to be with Likud.”



