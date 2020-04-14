Shaked: The country should return to work on Sunday

Former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaekd took to social media on Sunday to wish the public a happy Passover and say that she thinks the country should be able to return to work on Sunday.



“The government should lift the restrictions and gradually allow the economy to resume functioning,” she wrote, adding that she specifically thinks hi-tech, the service industry and factories should reopen.



She added that hairdressers and cosmeticians “also have a right to earn a living” and that the public proved “maturity and caution” during the outbreak.



She concluded by saying that with masks and the washing of hands “we could return to normal, a different kind of normal.”