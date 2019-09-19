Shaked: "The right wing bloc is an interesting idea, not yet a done deal"

Minister of Law Ayelet Shaked admitted in an interview with Kan Bet that the right wing unison bloc presented by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was an interesting idea, but not yet "fully formed" and added that: "We will have to make sure our interests are accounted for"



