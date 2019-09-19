Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Shaked: "The right wing bloc is an interesting idea, not yet a done deal"

By MAARIV ONLINE
September 19, 2019 08:50
Minister of Law Ayelet Shaked admitted in an interview with Kan Bet that the right wing unison bloc presented by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was an interesting idea, but not yet "fully formed" and added that: "We will have to make sure our interests are accounted for"


