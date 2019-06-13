Ships in Gulf were attacked, other vessels at risk – report

Breaking news.
LONDON - The tanker association INTERTANKO said on Thursday that two vessels had been attacked in the Middle East and there were growing worries for the safety of ships and their crews sailing through the Strait of Hormuz.
The two tankers were hit in the Gulf of Oman, sending oil prices as much as 4% higher, a month after four other tankers were damaged by limpet mines in the same region."Following two attacks on Member vessels this morning, I am extremely worried about the safety of our crews going through the Strait of Hormuz," Paolo d’Amico, chairman of INTERTANKO, said in a statement.
"We need to remember that some 30% of the world’s (seaborne) crude oil passes through the Straits
. If the waters are becoming unsafe, the supply to the entire Western world could be at risk."
INTERTANKO represents the greater part of the world's independent tanker fleet.
