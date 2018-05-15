Sirens blare in West Bank to honor Palestinian Nakba Day

Sirens were sounded in Ramallah on Tuesday to mark what Palestinians call “Nakba Day.”



A video showed police officers stopping traffic in one of the city's squares.



Sirens were also reportedly heard in other locations in the West Bank.



Nakba, which means catastrophe, refers to the to the displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in the conflict surrounding the creation of Israel in 1948.



Israel traditionally sounds sirens to mark its official memorial days.









