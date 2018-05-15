May 15 2018
|
Sivan, 1, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Sirens blare in West Bank to honor Palestinian Nakba Day

By
May 15, 2018 12:10
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Sirens were sounded in Ramallah on Tuesday to mark what Palestinians call “Nakba Day.”

A video showed police officers stopping traffic in one of the city's squares.

Sirens were also reportedly heard in other locations in the West Bank.

Nakba, which means catastrophe, refers to the to the displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in the conflict surrounding the creation of Israel in 1948.

Israel traditionally sounds sirens to mark its official memorial days.




Related Content

Breaking news
May 15, 2018
Palestinian President Abbas in hospital for minor surgery

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut