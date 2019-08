Six car pile-up in the South of Israel

Six car pile-up in the South of Israel

8 injured and one dead in devastating car accident, near route 35 in the south of Israel. A truck collided with five cars Monday afternoon. MDA teams reached the area, and called the death of a 50 year old man.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });