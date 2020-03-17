Smotrich: People to use public transport only for what the gov’t wants

This means that some stops and routs will be changed or even cancelled.

Transportation Minister Betzalel Smotrich said on Tuesday that public transportation should only be used as of now to allow people to leave the house to do those things the government ruled are needed.This means that some stops and routs will be changed or even cancelled.

“You are not going to be able to visit your parents during Shabat,” he said, “you could infect them with the virus.”



He added that those who study in religious schools should also be at home because the schools had been shut down.