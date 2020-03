Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich entered quarantine on Saturday night after coming in contact with a woman who was infected with coronavirus."Together we'll get through this period," Smotrich conveyed. "I call on all Israeli citizens to obey the instructions put out by the Health Ministry and wish everyone well. I will continue to work from home."His ministry notified that Smotrich met the woman on March 17 and will enter quarantine until March 31.