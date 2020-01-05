The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Somalia's al Shabaab: Aircraft destroyed in attack on base used by US

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 5, 2020 10:53
Somali Islamist militants said they destroyed seven aircraft and three vehicles on Sunday in an attack on a military base in Kenya's Lamu county used by both U.S. and Kenyan troops, although their account could not be independently verified.
In a statement, the al Shabaab group said the attack, launched at dawn, was continuing hours later and said their fighters were engaging U.S. troops in close-quarters combat.
"Seven aircraft and three military vehicles were destroyed in the attack," said the statement, which included photos of aircraft ablaze and an al Shabaab militant standing nearby.
In a tweet, the U.S. Africa Command confirmed an attack on the Manda Bay Airfield had occurred. It said it was monitoring the situation and would provide an update "as facts and details emerge."
