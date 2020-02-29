South Korea reports 219 new coronavirus cases, total at 3,150

SEOUL - South Korea reported 219 new coronavirus cases, bringing the country's total infections to 3,150, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Saturday.The new cases added to the 594 confirmed earlier in the day. Together they logged a record daily increase in infections since South Korea confirmed its first patient on January 20.LG Display has suspended work at its display module factory in the South Korean city of Gumi after a coronavirus case was confirmed, the company said.An employee of a bank, located in the building housing the plant that turns out smartphone flat screens, tested positive for the virus, leading to the shutdown, a company spokeswoman said, adding that the line would restart on Tuesday.