Stabbing attack attempted at Cave of the Patriarchs

Border Police at the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron reported that they were attacked on Sunday morning by a woman carrying a knife. No one was injured in the attack.The attacker, a 17-year-old, was a schoolgirl and came to the location with a backpack on her. When she saw the police, she pulled the knife out of the bag and swung it this way and that for several minutes as Border Police directed their loaded weapons at her and demanded that she lower the weapon.a terrorist attempted to stab Border Police at the Cave of the Patriarchs.She was approached by the police on location and questioned, during which she pulled out a knife and attempted the attack.Tensions in the region have risen dramatically since Defense Minister Naftali Bennett announced the funding of a new Jewish neighborhood in Hebron.The neighborhood will be constructed at the site of the wholesale market, which was purchased by the Hebron Jewish community of the early 19th century, but later became a center of Palestinian commerce when the city was under Jordanian rule.Once she dropped the knife, the security forces neared her, after which she pulled a screwdriver out, as well. After this, Border Police gained control of the teenager and arrested her.The last attempted stabbing in the region was in late October, when