Stall owner at Jerusalem's Mahane Yehuda market commits suicide – report

Mayor of Jerusalem Moshe Lion said that he is “horrified and pained by the news.”



Calling the reported suicide “a painful and avoidable death in the war for public health” Labor leader Amir Peretz called on the government “to make it clear it will stand on the side of those who are (financially) hurt (both) employees and business owners.”



Peretz is expected to assume the role of Finance Minister in the next government should his party approve of the terms under which it is to join Blue and White and take part in a coalition government under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

He called upon the government to “open the market immediately” and warned that “any delay might cost human lives.”