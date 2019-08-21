Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

State Dept. approves possible $8 billion fighter jet sale to Taiwan -Pentagon

By REUTERS
August 21, 2019 01:04
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The U.S. State Department has approved a possible $8 billion sale of F-16 fighter jets to Taiwan, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said on Tuesday in an official notification to Congress.

The sale being considered would be for 66 aircraft, 75 General Electric engines, as well as other systems, DSCA said in a statement. It said the sale serves U.S. national, economic and security interests and would help Taiwan maintain a credible defense.


Related Content

Breaking news
August 21, 2019
U.S. will act if tanker carrying Iranian oil delivers oil -Pompeo

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings