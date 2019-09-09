Stav Shaffir: A vote for Blue and White is a vote for Likud

Democratic Camp candidate Stav Shaffir said Monday that a vote for Blue and White is a vote for Likud.



Shaffir was responding to Blue and White Moshe "Bogie" Ya'alon's comments to the army radio. Ya'alon said that Blue and White may be open to a rotation of prime ministers with a Likud candidate that is not Netanyahu.



"Boogie, have you surrendered? On what would you compromise for a rotation? On half corruption? Half annexation? Half democracy?



Vote for Blue and White = Vote for a Likud government," Shaffir wrote on Twitter.



The Blue and White Party has always said they'd be in a coalition with Likud as long as Netanyahu is out.





