Stormy weather helps Australia vanquish bushfires

Australian authorities announced on Thursday that they have gained control over all bushfires in the country.

The key factor in helping to control the fires was, of course, the intense rain that has been raging in recent days across New South Wales, which caused flooding, but also mitigated the damage caused by the prolonged drought.

The figures show that overall, a total of 11,264 fires burned over 54 million hectares of land, destroying 2,439 homes and damaging another 1,024 buildings.

The fires, caused by unprecedented warm weather, spread quickly and uncontrollably.

Among other things, the spread of the bushfires was aided by the eucalyptus tree, which is very common in Australia. The tree contains very flammable oil, and many acres of eucalyptus burned quickly.