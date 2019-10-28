Suspected drunk fight in Netivot ends with one dead

A man in his early 30’s was stabbed in the southern town of Netivot on Sunday and died as a result of his injuries in hospital, police spokesperson reported.

He was stabbed in his back and taken to Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba. Police suspected the stabbing took part as part of a larger brawl between drunks.

The case is under investigation.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });