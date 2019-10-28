Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Suspected drunk fight in Netivot ends with one dead

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 28, 2019 00:28
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

A man in his early 30’s was stabbed in the southern town of Netivot on Sunday and died as a result of his injuries in hospital, police spokesperson reported. 


He was stabbed in his back and taken to Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba. Police suspected the stabbing took part as part of a larger brawl between drunks. 
The case is under investigation. 



