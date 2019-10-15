Syrian Kurdish-led authority: 275,000 displaced by Turkish offensive

More than 275,000 people have been displaced because of a Turkish offensive that began last week in northeast Syria, the region's Kurdish-led authority said on Tuesday.



That number includes more than 70,000 children, it added in a statement.

