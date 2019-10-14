Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Syrian Observatory: government forces deploy to Ain Issa in northern Syria

By REUTERS
October 14, 2019 12:10
Syrian government forces have deployed to Ain Issa in northern Syria, the Syrian Observatory said on Monday, to the frontlines of territory where Turkish forces have mounted an invasion since last week.

Syrian state television showed broadcasts of what it said was the entrance of Ain Issa, where residents were seen welcoming the arrival of Syrian government troops.


