Syrian army begins to move troops to 'confront' Turkey in northern Syria - state media

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
The Syrian army has begun deploying its troops to northern Syria battlefronts to "confront a Turkish aggression" on Syrian territory, state media said on Sunday.
State media did not say where Syrian army troops were deploying in northern Syria, where a Turkish military offensive with the help of Syrian opposition forces has seized border territory from Kurdish militia.
