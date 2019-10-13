Syrian army begins to move troops to 'confront' Turkey in northern Syria - state media

The Syrian army has begun deploying its troops to northern Syria battlefronts to "confront a Turkish aggression" on Syrian territory, state media said on Sunday.



State media did not say where Syrian army troops were deploying in northern Syria, where a Turkish military offensive with the help of Syrian opposition forces has seized border territory from Kurdish militia.

