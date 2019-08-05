Syrian army resumes military operations against rebels in northwest Syria

AMMAN - The Syrian army said on Monday it was resuming military operations in a Russian-led campaign in northwest Syria that has uprooted tens of thousands and killed hundreds, blaming Turkey for not abiding by its commitments under a truce deal.



Syrian state media said on Thursday the ceasefire would depend on militants fulfilling a Russian-Turkish deal that tried last year to create an Idlib buffer zone."The agreement to a truce was conditional. .This did not happen.. We resume our military operations against terrorist organizations," said the army statement.



