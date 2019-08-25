Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

War monitor says 2 Hezbollah, 1 Iranian killed in Damascus strikes

By REUTERS
August 25, 2019 12:24
BEIRUT - War monitor the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said two members of Lebanon's Hezbollah group and one Iranian were killed in Israeli strikes around the Syrian capital Damascus overnight.


An Israeli military spokesman on Saturday said Israeli aircraft struck Iranian forces near Damascus that had been planning to launch "killer drones" at targets in Israel.

An Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander on Sunday denied that Iranian targets had been hit in the strikes.


