Syria's SDF says its intelligence helped locate Baghdadi

By REUTERS
October 27, 2019 17:17
BEIRUT - The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said on Sunday the operation that killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi took place after its intelligence pinpointed his location.

Senior SDF official Redur Xelil said at a news conference that the forces would now intensify intelligence operations and efforts to chase down Islamic State sleeper cells.It blamed a Turkish assault on northeast Syria for delaying the Baghdadi operation by more than a month.


