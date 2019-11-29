The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Talks between Hamas and Israel renewed - report

The Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Nikolai Mladenov is expected to meet with the leadership of Hamas in the coming days in order to complete talks about an agreement.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 29, 2019 09:54
HAMAS MEMBERS in Gaza. (photo credit: REUTERS)
HAMAS MEMBERS in Gaza.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Talks concerning an agreement between the Hamas terrorist group and Israel have renewed in the past two days said Hamas officials to the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar on Friday, according to Ynet.
The Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Nikolay Mladenov is expected to meet with the leadership of Hamas in the coming days in order to complete talks about an agreement between Israel and Hamas.
Mladenov will also discuss a long-term agreement addressing issues such as prisoners, hostages and missing people and the easing of the blockade on the Gaza Strip.
Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett (R) meets with UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Nickolay Mladenov, November 27, 2019 (photo credit: ARIEL HERMONI / DEFENSE MINISTRY)Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett (R) meets with UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Nickolay Mladenov, November 27, 2019 (photo credit: ARIEL HERMONI / DEFENSE MINISTRY)
A senior official familiar with the negotiations told Ynet that there is still no breakthrough concerning the Israelis being held by Hamas although the official added that the implementation of understandings could make bring progress to the negotiations.
Khalil al-Hayya, a senior Hamas official in the Gaza Strip, denied any progress related to a potential prisoner swap with Israel.
“There’s no progress in the negotiations with the occupation,” he told the Turkish news agency Anadolu. “The Israeli government is not prepared to pay a price for a new prisoner exchange.”
Hayya said that Hamas is ready to negotiate a new prisoner swap.
“We are ready, our negotiating team is ready, the files are ready and the decisions are ready,” he added. “We are ready for marathon negotiations on condition that the occupation is ready to pay the price. But Israel isn’t ready.”
A field hospital is currently being built near the Erez Crossing between Israel and Gaza that will provide Gazan residents with more advanced medical care. The hospital is funded by Americans and was approved by Israel.
The Gaza Strip is also being connected to an electricity line from Israel.
Khaled Abu Toameh contributed to this report.


Tags Israel Hamas Hamas Ceasefire israel palestinian negotiations Nickolay Mladenov
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Mirvis’s message By JPOST EDITORIAL
Editor's Notes: Where are the protests against Netanyahu? By YAAKOV KATZ
Hillel Fuld Hillel's Tech Corner: Hospital treatment at home By HILLEL FULD
My Word: Pressing charges and Netanyahu’s trials By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum Right from Wrong: No, Israel’s not imploding By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Is the Bible right? Newly discovered fossils show snakes had legs
A snake is seen while a tract of the Amazon jungle burns as it is cleared by loggers and farmers in Porto Velho, Brazil August 24, 2019
2 107 House Dems to Pompeo: Reverse settlement announcement ‘immediately’
U.S. Rep Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and U.S. Rep Ilhan Omar (D-MN)
3 Mike Pence trip to Iraq total disaster, failed to meet officials - Iran
US Vice President Mike Pence gives a speech during the conference on peace and security in the Middle East in Warsaw, on February 14, 2019
4 Is Michael Bloomberg, Jewish Dem. candidate, good for Israel?
Former New York City Mayor and possible 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks at the Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S., January 29, 2019.
5 Hezbollah energy threat could send Israel back to biblical times
Iran's proxies, including Hezbollah, are empowered throughout the Middle East
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by