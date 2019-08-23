Teenager injured in terror attack now stable

The 19-year-old injured in the West Bank terror attack is now stable on Friday afternoon according to Hadassah Hospital.



His surgeon said the operation went smoothly and the patient is stable and will continue to receive treatment at the hospital. He is still in critical condition but his wounds are no longer life threatening.

