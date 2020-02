The possibility was raised during a situation evaluation attended by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Health Minister Yaacov Litzman, Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan and officials from the Ministry of Health in Tel Aviv.

The Tel Aviv Municipality has not officially responded to the report as of yet.

The Tel Aviv Marathon, expected to take place on Friday, could be canceled due to fears surrounding the coronavirus outbreak which may have found its way to Israel, reported Walla! news on Sunday. The Jerusalem Marathon is also facing possible cancellation.