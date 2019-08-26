Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Tensions clear as final wildfire finally contained by firefighters

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 26, 2019 22:47
Three wildfires occurred in different parts of Israel on Monday, but two fires were contained with relative speed.

Late Monday evening firefighters announced an end to the saga as the third, and most damaging wildfire near Mt. Ya'aran, had finally been contained. Firefighters are likely to stay and work overnight to fully extinguish the flames.Overall, 36 teams that include 110 firefighters were called in. Hundreds of acres of wildlife have been damaged, but thankfully no casualties or injuries were reported.


