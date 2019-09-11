Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Terrorists infiltrate from the southern Gaza Strip

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 11, 2019 16:15
IDF soldiers identified a number of suspects who crossed the security fence between Israel and the southern Gaza Strip on Wednesday, MivzakLive reported.

The terrorists allegedly infiltrated from the southern Gaza Strip, stole a crate and then returned to Gaza.The IDF has not confirmed the report at this time.


