Terrorists who killed Dvir Sorek may have split

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 9, 2019 08:37
The terrorists responsible for the attack on Corporal Dvir Sorek in the West Bank have possibly managed to split, making the chase after them harder, Israeli media sources reported Friday.

According to the report, the searches for the suspects are ongoing, as special forces have joined the manhunt.


