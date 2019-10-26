Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Three dead in Mexican forest fires

By REUTERS
October 26, 2019 07:33
MEXICO CITY - Three people were killed and hundreds evacuated from their homes as fires spread through forests in northern Mexico near the U.S. border on Friday, officials said.

A fire near the town of Tecate, about 30 miles (50 km) east of the border city of Tijuana, was first detected Friday afternoon and was about 35% contained, according to national forest commission CONAFOR.The blaze covered about 14,000 hectares (34,600 acres) and was being battled by about 150 fire fighters.

Additional fires have been spotted southwest of Tijuana, as well as along the Pacific coast northwest of the city of Ensenada, all located near the northern tip of Baja California state.

More than 1,600 residents have been evacuated from their homes, authorities said, and several highways have been temporarily closed.

Four people were reported injured.


