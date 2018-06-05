Three injured in violent clashes at Tel Aviv's central bus station

Violent clashes broke out between foreign nationals in the compound of the old Central Bus Station in south Tel Aviv on Tuesday evening, the police spokesperson reported.



According to the reports, the confrontations erupted due to a dispute over the local governance.



During the clashes four people were injured, threee of them are in light condition and one is in serious condition after being stabbed.



In addition, a bus window was smashed as a result of stone throwing.



Six foreign nationals were arrested.



Tel Aviv police are at the scene to restore order.



