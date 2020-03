All those who were present at Darchei Yehudah on March 12, including students, staff, guests and parents, have been ordered to enter quarantine until Friday, March 27, meaning an additional 700 residents of the neighborhood will join the about 2,500 residents already in quarantine.

Three schools in the neighborhood of Avnei Hen of Modi'in-Maccabim-Reut have reported cases of the novel coronavirus as of Tuesday, with the Darchei Yehudah school being the newest one.