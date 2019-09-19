Tillerson: Netanyahu presented Trump with false information – Report

Former US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presented US President Donald Trump with false information about the Arab-Israeli conflict during a talk he gave at Harvard university on Wednesday, Haaretz reported on Thursday.

“They [the Israelis] did this to convince him [Trump] “We’re good, they’re bad [the Palestinians],” he said.



Tillerson claimed that he and other officials had to explain to Trump why things he was told by Netanyahu are not true.

