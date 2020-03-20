Train frequency to be reduced by half starting on Monday

In line with the Health Ministry's guidelines on reducing public transport, and due to a minority of trips recorded in the past week, which reflected a decline of about 80 percent in demand, the Ministry of Transport instructed Israel Railways on Friday to operate the rail service in a limited format, starting this coming Monday until further notice.

This means that the frequency of trains will be reduced by about half, and one train will be operated at one hour, in each direction, for most train lines.