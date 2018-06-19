June 19 2018
|
Tammuz, 6, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Trump advisor applauds meeting between Netanyahu and King Abdullah

By JPOST.COM STAFF
June 19, 2018 09:12
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Jason D. Greenblatt stated his support of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and King Abdullah of Jordan's meeting in Amman, Jordan on Monday.

Greenblatt was the chief legal officer to US president Donald Trump and The Trump Organization. He was appointed as a Special Representative for International Negotiations and a political advisor on Israel.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's twitter page summarized the meeting: "[we] discussed regional developments and advancing the peace process and bilateral relations."

Jason Greenblatt expressed his approval of the meeting between the two Middle Eastern neighbors: "Happy to see King Abdullah and Prime Minister Netanyahu resuming meetings with regard to key issues. Very important to both countries and to the entire region."



Related Content

Breaking news
June 19, 2018
Report: Iran's Revolutionary Guards have no plans to increase missile range

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut