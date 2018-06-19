Trump advisor applauds meeting between Netanyahu and King Abdullah

Jason D. Greenblatt stated his support of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and King Abdullah of Jordan's meeting in Amman, Jordan on Monday.



Greenblatt was the chief legal officer to US president Donald Trump and The Trump Organization. He was appointed as a Special Representative for International Negotiations and a political advisor on Israel.



Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's twitter page summarized the meeting: "[we] discussed regional developments and advancing the peace process and bilateral relations."



Jason Greenblatt expressed his approval of the meeting between the two Middle Eastern neighbors: "Happy to see King Abdullah and Prime Minister Netanyahu resuming meetings with regard to key issues. Very important to both countries and to the entire region."







