Trump: Corbyn 'would be so bad for the UK'

By REUTERS
October 31, 2019 19:23
U.S. President Donald Trump said Britain's left-wing opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn would be "so bad" for Britain if he becomes prime minister in December's general election.

"Corbyn would be so bad for your country. He'd be so bad, he'd take you in such a bad way. He'd take you into such bad places," Trump said in an interview on Thursday with Britain's LBC Radio conducted by the head of the Brexit Party, Nigel Farage.


