Trump: From October 1, $250b. worth of Chinese goods taxed an extra 5%

US President Donald Trump tweeted on Friday night that he means to increase taxing on $250b. worth of goods and products from China by 5% from 25% to 30% starting from the first of October.



From September first, the remaining $300b. of Chinese goods coming into the US will be taxed an extra 5%, from 10% to 15%.

Trump argued that China “had been taking advantage of the US on Trade, Intellectual Property Theft, and much more.”



“As President, I can no longer allow this to happen!” He said.

