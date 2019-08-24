Trump: From October 1, $250b. worth of Chinese goods taxed an extra 5%

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
US President Donald Trump tweeted on Friday night that he means to increase taxing on $250b. worth of goods and products from China by 5% from 25% to 30% starting from the first of October.
From September first, the remaining $300b. of Chinese goods coming into the US will be taxed an extra 5%, from 10% to 15%.
Trump argued that China “had been taking advantage of the US on Trade, Intellectual Property Theft, and much more.”
“As President, I can no longer allow this to happen!” He said.
var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>
`;
document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont;
(function (v, i){
});