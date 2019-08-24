Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Trump: From October 1, $250b. worth of Chinese goods taxed an extra 5%

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 24, 2019 00:13
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

US President Donald Trump tweeted on Friday night that he means to increase taxing on $250b. worth of goods and products from China by 5% from 25% to 30% starting from the first of October. 
 
From September first, the remaining $300b. of Chinese goods coming into the US will be taxed an extra 5%, from 10% to 15%. 
Trump argued that China “had been taking advantage of the US on Trade, Intellectual Property Theft, and much more.” 
 
“As President, I can no longer allow this to happen!” He said. 


Related Content

Breaking news
August 24, 2019
Chinese citizen found dead at Ashdod Harbor

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings