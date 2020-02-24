The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Trump administration backs off sending coronavirus patients to Alabama

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 24, 2020 03:42
The Trump administration has backed off plans to quarantine patients from the Diamond Princess cruise ship stricken with coronavirus at a federal facility in Alabama, the state's governor and a US senator said on Sunday.
The news came as worry grew over the spread outside China of the sometimes fatal virus, with a spike in the number of cases found in South Korea, Iran and Italy. Experts were baffled over outbreaks with no clear link to China."I just got off the phone with the President. He told me that his administration will not be sending any victims of the Coronavirus from the Diamond Princess cruise ship to Anniston, Alabama. Thank you, @POTUS, for working with us to ensure the safety of all Alabamians," Senator Richard Shelby, a Republican from the state, said on Twitter.
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey tweeted that she had thanked Trump during a separate phone call.
The White House could not immediately be reached for comment. The president departed on Sunday for a trip to India for talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The US Department of Health and Human Services said on Saturday that it would house American passengers evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship who had tested positive for coronavirus at a former Army base in Anniston, Alabama.
It was unclear where those patients would be quarantined if the plan to house them in Alabama had been scrapped.
More than 630 passengers of the Diamond Princess have been confirmed as infected with coronavirus and at least three have died. The British cruise ship, which sails primarily in Southeast Asia, is quarantined near Tokyo.
161 new coronavirus cases in South Korea
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/24/2020 03:38 AM
UK venue owners must plan for militant attacks - security minster
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/24/2020 02:12 AM
UK set to commence trade talks with US following Brexit
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/24/2020 12:44 AM
Syrian air defenses intercept 'hostile target' over Damascus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/23/2020 11:52 PM
Austria stops train from Italy due to coronavirus suspects - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/23/2020 09:54 PM
Second coronavirus case in Israel confirmed – Sheba Medical Center
Stranded South Koreans returning home from Israel after virus scare
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/23/2020 08:10 PM
Bar Ilan student in quarantine after visiting same site as Korean tourist
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/23/2020 07:13 PM
Italy reports third coronavirus death near Milan
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/23/2020 06:50 PM
4 in UK test positive for coronavirus after being evacuated from cruise
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/23/2020 06:33 PM
5.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Iran-Turkey border area – report
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/23/2020 06:26 PM
Liberman: Israel allows Hamas to get funds, and they fire at us
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/23/2020 06:15 PM
Two wounded in explosion in Lebanon – sources
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/23/2020 06:03 PM
EU on coronavirus outbreak in Italy: 'No need to panic'
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/23/2020 05:38 PM
Rocket sirens sound in southern Israel
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/23/2020 05:34 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by