BREAKING NEWS

Trump congratulates Iraq PM Kadhimi on forming government

By REUTERS  
MAY 12, 2020 03:47
US President Donald Trump spoke on Monday with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi to congratulate him on the approval of his new government by Iraqi lawmakers last week, the White House said.
Iraq had been without a government since former Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahd resigned in November amid anti-government protests.
Trump spoke with Kadhimi "to congratulate him on his confirmation by the Iraqi Council of Representatives," White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement.
"President Trump expressed the support of the United States for Iraq during the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic and emphasized the shared interest with Iraq in achieving the enduring defeat of ISIS," the statement said.
"President Trump also encouraged the Prime Minister to address the Iraqi people's demands for reform and legitimate early national elections," it said.
Iraqi lawmakers approved Kadhimi's government on Wednesday. Just hours later, the United States announced it would grant a 120-day waiver for Iraq to continue importing electricity from Iran. Washington said the move was aimed at supporting the new government.
China reports just 1 new coronavirus case, in traveler
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/12/2020 03:48 AM
Mexico coronavirus cases rise by 1,305 to 36,327 - health ministry
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/12/2020 03:45 AM
Brazil records 5,632 new coronavirus cases, 396 deaths on Monday
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/12/2020 01:54 AM
Biden and Democrats raise $60.5 million in April -statement
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/12/2020 01:28 AM
Yemen declares Aden an 'infested' city as coronavirus spreads
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/12/2020 12:13 AM
US coronavirus death toll tops 80,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/12/2020 12:08 AM
Brazil launches military operations in the Amazon rainforest
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/11/2020 11:14 PM
Coronavirus: US death toll tops 80,000 – tally
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/11/2020 10:29 PM
Smotrich: City buses will resume operation on Fridays, Saturday nights
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/11/2020 08:58 PM
UK minister: Britain would not support Israeli West Bank annexation
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/11/2020 05:54 PM
UK plots exit from coronavirus lockdown, warns virus is here to stay
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/11/2020 05:20 PM
76-year-old woman died of coronavirus in Rabin Medical Center-Hasharon
  • By MAAYAN HARONI/MAARIV
  • 05/11/2020 05:14 PM
Health Ministry does not approve opening Israeli beaches to the public
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/11/2020 04:18 PM
15 new coronavirus cases in Ramat Gan nursing home
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/11/2020 03:24 PM
Four Tajik men accused of terrorist recruitment in Poland
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/11/2020 02:53 PM
