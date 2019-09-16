Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Trump pledges to help allies in Middle East after Saudi attacks

By REUTERS
September 16, 2019 14:56
Breaking news

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday the United States would help its allies despite U.S. energy independence, after Washington blamed Iran for an attack on Saudi Arabia that has closed 5% of global crude output.

"We don't need Middle Eastern Oil & Gas, & in fact have very few tankers there, but will help our Allies!" Trump wrote in a post on Twitter.


