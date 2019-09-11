Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Trump says looking at five 'highly qualified' people to replace Bolton

By REUTERS
September 11, 2019 21:02
US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he was considering five "very highly qualified" people to replace John Bolton as his national security adviser.


Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said Bolton, who he abruptly fired on Tuesday, had made some mistakes, including offending North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un by demanding that he follow a "Libyan model" and hand over all his nuclear weapons.
Trump said many people were interested in Bolton's position.


