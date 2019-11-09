Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Trump says will probably release second Ukraine transcript on Tuesday

By REUTERS
November 9, 2019 21:02
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday that the White House would probably release a transcript of a second call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday.

"We have another transcript coming out which is very important," Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews before leaving for a visit to Tuscaloosa, Alabama. "I will give you a second transcript, because I had two calls with the president of Ukraine."

Trump said the second transcript would probably be released on Tuesday.


Related Content

Breaking news
November 9, 2019
Trump says will probably release second Ukraine transcript on Tuesday

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings