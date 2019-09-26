Trump seeks whistleblower sources, says "close to a spy" - New York Times

U.S. President Donald Trump told staff from the U.S. mission to the United Nations on Thursday he wanted to know who provided information to a whistleblower on his phone call with Ukraine's president, likening them to a spy, the New York Times reported.



Trump said whoever provided the information on his call was "close to a spy" and that "in the old days" spies were dealt with differently, the Times reported, citing a person briefed on the comments who had notes of what the president said.



