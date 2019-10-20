Trump walks back decision to host G7 summit at golf resort

Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 20, 2019 06:19
US President Donald Trump decided not to host the 2020 G7 summit at the Trump National Doral golf resort after he received a backlash from both Democrats and Republicans.

Trump promised to find a new location, including possibly Camp David."Based on both Media & Democrat Crazed and Irrational Hostility, we will no longer consider Trump National Doral, Miami, as the Host Site for the G-7 in 2020," tweeted Trump on Saturday night. "We will begin the search for another site, including the possibility of Camp David, immediately. Thank you!"


