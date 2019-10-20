Trump walks back decision to host G7 summit at golf resort

US President Donald Trump decided not to host the 2020 G7 summit at the Trump National Doral golf resort after he received a backlash from both Democrats and Republicans.



Trump promised to find a new location, including possibly Camp David."Based on both Media & Democrat Crazed and Irrational Hostility, we will no longer consider Trump National Doral, Miami, as the Host Site for the G-7 in 2020," tweeted Trump on Saturday night. "We will begin the search for another site, including the possibility of Camp David, immediately. Thank you!"



