Trump’s advisor Berkowitz: ‘Main obstacles holding Gazans’ are Hamas/PIJ

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 12, 2019 19:30
Advisor to US President Donald Trump Avi Berkowitz said on social media on Tuesday that Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad are the “main obstacles holding Gazans back” as they “put violence ahead of bettering the lives of the people of Gaza.”

He also said that “the US fully supports our partner & ally Israel in their fight against terrorism.”


