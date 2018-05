In light of the crisis in relations between Israel and Turkey, Turkish Foreign Minister Balut Chavashulu called for the establishment of an independent commission of inquiry to prepare a report on the killing of Palestinian demonstrators in Gaza.



"Israel must stand [for] international law," Balut said according to Hebrew media reports.



"In the pursuit of cheap politics, [the Israelis] are trying to turn themselves into a victim," he continued.





