Turkey says it expects solidarity from NATO against threats

By REUTERS
October 11, 2019 12:48
ISTANBUL - Turkey has reiterated its expectation to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg that the alliance should show strong solidarity with Turkey against threats to its security, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday.

Speaking with Cavusoglu at a news conference in Istanbul, Stoltenberg said he expected Turkey to act with restraint in its operation into Syria, adding that NATO must find a sustainable solution to Islamic State prisoners in Syria.As Ankara pressed on with an offensive against Kurdish militants in northeastern Syria, Stoltenberg said Turkey must ensure that progress against Islamic State in Syria is not jeopardized.


